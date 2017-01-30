The manufacturing plant is first and foremost a national project, Lintilä underscored while appearing on YLE's Ykkösaamu on Saturday.

Mika Lintilä (Centre), the Minister of Economic Affairs, has rubbished allegations that he is only promoting the interests of Vaasa, his electoral district, in preparing a bid to convince Tesla Motors to construct a manufacturing plant in Finland.

“We're definitely looking for the best solution for Finland, one that would allow Finland to receive this extremely big investment,” he said according to Pohjalainen.

Finland, he estimated, should approach the electric automotive manufacturer with a proposal containing a single possible proposal for the manufacturing plant as it seeks to fend off rival bids from, for example, Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy, however, is intent on proposing several alternative sites to Tesla Motors.

“Finland has started exploring which municipalities would be interested. Vaasa was really the first, and the preparations there are well under way. Eight other [municipalities] then voiced their interest, meaning that we have nine different municipalities that are interested,” said Lintilä. “That's why we conducted a preliminary assessment.”

Lintilä reminded that Germany has identified Munich, Portugal Lisbon and the Netherlands Rotterdam as a possible site for the coveted manufacturing plant. “I'd consider it odd if Finland entered the race and announced that we have these and these municipalities available. You have to go with a single-location strategy,” he argued.

Tesla Motors completed its first lithium-ion battery plant in Nevada, the United States, in 2016. The newly-completed plant, also known as the Gigafactory, is to commence the production of batteries by the end of the year and is expected to have an annual battery production capacity of 35 gigawatt-hours.

The innovative automotive maker has since announced its plan to construct a plant for producing both batteries and complete vehicles in Europe.

