The campaign is part of the automotive manufacturer's preparations for the commencement of the mass production of Mercedes-Benz GLC SUVs in Uusikaupunki.

Valmet Automotive launched its largest recruitment campaign to date at its assembly plant in Uusikaupunki, Finland, on Thursday with the objective of recruiting a total of 500 people for assembly line, knit line, paint shop and internal logistics jobs.

“What is especially noteworthy about the campaign that started today is its scope. We re looking for as many as 500 new car builders over a five-week period. The reason for that is the upcoming start of the mass production of GLC SUVs and the strong demand for GLC SUVs,” Tomi Salo, the head of human resources at Valmet Automotive, says in a press release.

The deadline for applications is 5 March, 2017.

Valmet Automotive announced in mid-November that it will recruit a total of 1,000 car builders and white-collar workers at the assembly plant in 2017 to commence the mass production of GLC SUVs. It later revealed that it received a record high number of applications, a total of 2,597 from all parts of the country, for the 250 job openings to be filled in the first stage of the campaign by the end of January.

“Our previous campaign was a success and we are once again expecting a substantial number of applications,” says Salo.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Handout – Valmet Automotive

Source: Uusi Suomi