“It is positive that the [unemployment] trend is pointing south, but the pace is hardly mind-blowing,” comments Juhana Brotherus, the chief economist at the Finnish Mortgage Society (Hypo).

Economists have reminded that the national employment rate, despite improving steadily in recent months, remains well below the target of 72 per cent adopted by the Government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

Statistics Finland reported earlier this week that the employment rate crept up by 1.4 percentage points year-on-year to 68.3 per cent in December. The Finnish Government recently conceded that it is unlikely to meet its target of raising the employment rate to 72 per cent by 2019 by postponing the target until 2021.

The target is nevertheless likely to remain elusive, views Brotherus.

“[The postponement] won't be enough, not unless the desperately-needed labour market reforms are carried out,” he states.

Henna Mikkonen, the chief economist at Danske Bank, similarly voiced her disappointment with the sluggish recovery of the employment rate, pointing out that the average for the employment rate only improved by 0.6 percentage points year-on-year to 68.7 in 2016.

“Finland's employment rate is markedly low in comparison to other Nordic countries. The 72 per cent target is not particularly ambitious for the long term,” she highlights.

Mikkonen also calls attention to the high share of the long-term unemployed of all unemployed.

“A dubious record was broken in 2016 as the share of the long-term unemployed of all unemployed rose to over 37 per cent. The longer people are unemployed, the more difficult it will become for them to find employment even in the event that the economic situation improved. This is a challenge for the public economy, state finances and individuals,” she writes.

The Economic Policy Council, an advisory task force consisting of five professors, recently urged decision-makers to temporarily allow below-minimum wages. Finland's relatively high wages, they argued in their annual economic policy review on Tuesday, are hurting job opportunities in low-skilled occupations.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi