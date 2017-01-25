While some people believe that the ability to drive is unnecessary, one never knows when it might come in handy. You might be moving and want to save some money on transport. Perhaps a friend or family member has a chronic illness and needs to visit the hospital frequently, at a moment’s notice. Maybe you live too far away from your job for public transit to be convenient. What if you decide to go on a road trip for your summer vacation and you can’t find another driver? Or, maybe you just want to go to Tallinn and stock your house up with discount goodies. Regardless of your reasons, knowing how to drive and having a license never hurts.

While the average Finnish person has a driver’s license, foreigners coming into the country might not always be so fortunate. On top of that, the idea of driving causes anxiety in a great number of people. Where would you turn to get your driver’s training in Finland then, if you aren’t comfortable speaking Finnish? CAP Driving School International (a division of CAP Autokoulu) is one of the few places in the country that offers driver’s education in English, and English-language driving school is becoming more and more popular due to the steady increase in the number of local immigrants, says CAP Director Mika Pamilo.

CAP Driving School International offers four basic course types: Car Basic Course 2.0, Car Basic Course, Car Training Stage, and Car Advanced Stage. Car Basic Course offers everything a new driver needs, from the basic rules of the road and traffic safety, all the way to slippery road, highway, and night training. Car Basics 2.0 is the same course, but discounted as half of the driver’s training is done in a simulator. The training course includes one theory lesson and 2 hours of driver’s training, to assess whether or not the driver has any issues. Lastly, the Advanced Course is taken within 2 years from the driver’s test, takes about a day, and if everything goes well, the trainee will have a 15-year driver’s license.

It’s not uncommon for customers to come to CAP looking to convert their existing license to a Finnish license. When asked what the prerequisites to exchange licenses are, Pamilo explains, “They go to a theory test and they drive as much as needed. Somebody might need 1-5 hours, while another might need more. The driving test is the same as in the Basic Course.”

The pricing for CAP’s courses may look daunting, but they have already anticipated that this could be a problem and offer financing via Svea Ekonomi, so the fees can be broken down into more manageable amounts. Pamilo explains that Finnish customers have had this option for some time already, but the financing is new for international clients. Customers have no limitations that may bar them from utilizing the financing, which allows them 36 months completely interest-free.

English online theory is offered at every CAP location.