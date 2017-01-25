He reveals in his blog that efforts to establish ties with the new administration are already under way.

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has affirmed that establishing closer ties with the United States will remain one of the key foreign policy objectives of the Finnish Government also during the term in office of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump.

The United States, he reminds, is one of the most important trading partners for Finland.

“Rules-based free trade between Europe and the United States would be in the best interests of both parties. Many of the United States' most important trading partners seem to agree. Protectionism is not a recipe for generating prosperity and power in the long term,” views Sipilä.

Maintaining strong relations between the European Union and the United States is another priority for Finland, according to Sipilä.

“President Trump has demanded that Europe take greater responsibility for itself. Finland has no objections to [such demands]. We have spoken firmly in favour of the EU concentrating on what is relevant and improving its ability to implement decisions,” he writes.

Finland, he adds, has also expressed its support for developing a common defence and security policy for the European Union.

“As a country with a credible independent defence system, Finland will also take responsibility for the stability and security of its operational environment. We will engage in co-operation with the Nordics, with the EU and as a Nato partner to enhance our security. Finland is thus a producer of security – both in its own territory and beyond,” he says.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi