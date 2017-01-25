Statistics Finland has reported that the rate of unemployment has declined by 1.3 percentage points to 7.9 per cent after the ranks of the jobless decreased by 34,000 year-on-year to 207,000 in December. The rate of employment, meanwhile, improved by 1.4 percentage points to 68.3 per cent as the ranks of the employed swelled by 34,000 from the corresponding period in the previous year to 2,421,000.

The Government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has set itself the target of raising the employment rate to 72 per cent by the end of its term in office.

The employment situation improved especially for men, with the latest labour force survey indicating that the employment rate for men increased by 2.0 percentage points year-on-year to 69.7 per cent. The employment rate for women, in turn, crept up by 0.6 percentage points to 66.8 per cent.

Almost 250,000 of the 634,000 people aged 15–24 years were employed and 43,000 unemployed in December, according to Statistics Finland. The unemployment rate for young people consequently stood at 14.7 per cent, signalling an improvement of 4.6 percentage points from the corresponding period in 2015.

Statistics Finland also reported that the ranks of the employed grew by 14,000 year-on-year to an average of 2,427,000 in the final quarter of last year, driven especially by the improved employment situation in the construction sector. The number of the unemployed, on the other hand, decreased by 18,000 to 212,000 between October and December.

The unemployment rate in the fourth quarter was 8.0 per cent, representing an improvement of 0.7 percentage points from the previous year.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi