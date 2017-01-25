“[Berner] wanted to keep the preparations firmly in her own control, in the control of the Ministry of Transport and Communications,” says Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance.

Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, has faced criticism for her approach to conducting an enquiry into how to guarantee the future maintenance and development of the public roads, railways and waterways in Finland.

Orpo pointed out in an interview on YLE Radio 1 on Tuesday that such an approach did not allow other cabinet members to discuss, examine or, let alone, commit to the mooted overhaul of transport network administration.

“The National Coalition and the Finns Party were at no point in time committed to the contents of the enquiry. We were committed only to the minister conducting the enquiry,” he clarified.

Orpo revealed that he had recommended repeatedly that such a major reform be presented to all three ruling parties for consideration and admitted his disappointment with the enquiry's detrimental effect on automotive trade.

“No one hopes for incidents like this,” he said.

Berner proposed late last week that a state-owned company be founded to maintain and develop the transport networks of Finland as of 1 January, 2018. The operations of the special-purpose company would be funded by introducing road-use charges, while a number of taxes levied on motor vehicles would be lowered or removed entirely to offset the effects of the charges on motorists.

The proposal to abolish the car tax after first registration, however, was met with widespread criticism, with automotive retailers voicing their concerns that the abolition would halt automotive sales and new car owners that it would severely dent the value of their cars.

The hostile public reaction prompted Orpo to assure that no preparations to abolish the tax are under way at the Ministry of Finance.

Berner on Monday announced that the enquiry has been suspended.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi