“The premise for the enquiry was that the cost of transport must not increase,” reminds Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications. “We have agreed with Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) that the car registration tax will not be abolished, and therefore the transport network company would not be able to generate sufficient revenues from user charges to finance its operations.”

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has suspended its controversial enquiry into establishing a state-owned company to maintain and develop the transport networks of Finland.

Berner reiterates in a press release that transport network administration must be overhauled despite the fact that her proposal to incorporate the networks did not receive the requisite support from the public and the Government.

She reminds that a number of questions related to the development and funding of public transport networks, the measures to reduce transport emissions, and the distribution of responsibilities between the state and the upcoming counties remain unanswered. Finland, she adds, has a maintenance backlog of an estimated 2.5 billion euros that will continue building up at a pace of 100 million euros a year due to the shortage of funding.

She also estimates that functioning transport networks are crucial for promoting competitiveness, economic growth and employment. Maintaining and developing the networks is consequently a responsibility that extends beyond the term in office of any administration.

“We need a long-term investment programme to ensure our transport networks serve their customers and create the preconditions for developing new mobility transport also in sparsely populated areas,” says Berner.

Sipilä revealed that the initiative to suspend the enquiry came from Berner.

“The ruling parties will take their time and mull over developing the transport network before deciding what the next step will be. The feedback we received made it clear that abolishing the car registration tax can't be part of solving the [problem],” he told STT.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications was tasked with devising a proposal to develop the public transport networks in April, 2016. A number of experts from both the ministry and the agencies and interest groups in its administrative sector took part in the preparatory work.

Monday's announcement to suspend the enquiry provoked a reaction from a handful of opposition leaders.

Antti Rinne, the chairperson of the Social Democratic Party, commented on the decision to call off the enquiry on Twitter on Monday, interpreting it as a possible indication of a leadership crisis in the Government. “Too many public statements with no common position, the outcome is a mess. Is there a leadership problem in the Government?” he tweeted.

Ville Niinistö, the chairperson of the Green League, indicated that he is pleased with the decision and that he would not be surprised if it had political ramifications. “What a mess,” he summarised on Twitter on Monday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Timo Heikkala – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi