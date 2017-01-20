The statistics bureau has revealed that the number of sex crimes reported to law-enforcement authorities rose by 8.6 per cent year-on-year to 3,400 last year. The number of rape reports rose by 10.3 per cent to 1,172 and that of child sexual abuse reports by 1.9 per cent to 1,260.

The number of sexual harassment reports almost doubled – from 283 in 2015 to 533 in 2016.

Statistics Finland reminds that the number of rapes and child sexual abuse reports filed with law enforcement authorities varies considerably on a year-by-year basis. A single report, it adds, may include more than one sex crimes.

The number of all criminal offences reported to the authorities crept up moderately in 2016. The preliminary data published by the statistics bureau indicate that a total of 823,000 offences and petty offences were reported to the Police of Finland, the Finnish Customs and the Finnish Border Guard during the course of 2016, representing an increase of 0.6 per cent, or 4,500, from 2015.

The number of offences against life and health reported to authorities, on the other hand, decreased by 0.4 per cent to 36,000, the data show.

