“I fail to see the logic in the proposal of how we'd get more money into the system,” he said in a news conference, according to Kauppalehti .

Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, has expressed his doubts about the financial feasibility of the proposal unveiled yesterday by Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, to overhaul the administration of the transport networks of Finland.

Orpo acknowledged that the variety of charges and taxes related to road use are in need of revision but stated that, after a cursory examination, it remains unclear whether or not the measures laid out in the proposal will suffice to meet the objectives set for it.

Berner proposed yesterday that state-owned roads, railways and waterways be organised under a special-purpose company to guarantee the future maintenance and development of the transport networks. The operations of the company would be funded by introducing monthly or annual road-use charges determined based on factors such as the emissions performance and year of production of motor vehicles.

A number of taxes levied on motor vehicles would contrastively be lowered to ensure the total costs of motorists do not increase.

Orpo underscored in his press conference that no preparatory work to implement the proposed abolition of the car tax after first registration or the lowering of fuel tax is currently under way at the Ministry of Finance.

“Ministries will now get to examine the proposal as a whole, and the Government will get to discuss the issue,” he said.

The special-purpose company would commence its operations as of 1 January, 2018.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Seppo Samuli – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi