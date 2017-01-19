The national broadcasting company has obtained an advance copy of a white paper detailing the overhaul to be announced by Berner on Thursday. Berner, it writes, is proposing that the car tax after first registration be abolished and that the fuel and vehicle taxes be cut dramatically in a move that would reduce annual tax revenues by up to 1.6 billion euros.

The Minister of Transport and Communications, Anne Berner (Centre), is proposing sweeping changes to taxes levied on road vehicles, reports YLE .

The tax cuts would be offset by the introduction of road-use charges.

YLE reveals that the new state-owned transport network company to be established to take over road administration and maintenance would charge motorists an average of 539 euros a year, depending on the amount of emissions produced by their vehicles.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications neither denied nor confirmed the report on Wednesday.

The Finnish Central Organisation for Motor Trades and Repairs (AKL) has expressed its concerns about the fact that the reform would reduce the cost of buying a new car dramatically. AKL duly calls for the adoption of temporary car-buying incentives to prevent a steep fall in motor vehicle sales as prospective buyers wait for the changes to take effect.

The key provisions set forth in the white paper are to be implemented at the beginning of 2018, according to YLE.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi