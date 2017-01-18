“The retail sector, with its 300,000 employees, is the largest employer among all industries. The positive trend in employment is thereby good news for the entire national economy,” states Jaana Kurjenoja, the chief economist at the Finnish Commerce Federation.

Both sales and wages are on the rise in the retail sector, reports the Finnish Commerce Federation.

Statistics Finland reported recently that the sum of wages and salaries increased by almost two per cent year-on-year in the retail sector in November. In the automotive retail sector, the sum of wages and salaries – defined as the total gross wages and salaries, excluding incentive stock options, paid to employees – rose by as much as 4.5 per cent year-on-year in November.

The increase in the sum of wages and salaries is partly a consequence of the de-regulation of opening hours in the retail sector, views the Finnish Commerce Federation.

A survey conducted last autumn, it points out in a press release, found that grocery shops have especially been eager to take advantage of the de-regulation of opening hours and have consequently offered longer working hours to their employees.

Retail sales, meanwhile, picked up especially towards the end of last year. The volume of all retail trade sales crept up by 3.3 per cent and that of automotive sales by as much as 9.7 per cent year-on-year in November, according to Statistics Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi