SAK highlights in a press release that both the number of employees affected by consultative negotiations and the expected number of lay-offs fell especially towards the end of last year, boding well also for 2017.

The number of lay-offs dropped to a five-year low in Finland in 2016, reports the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK).

Jarkko Eloranta, the president of SAK, urges employers to do their part to maintain the current positive trend.

“Also employers have to now shoulder their responsibility. The brighter outlook for the labour markets provides businesses with an excellent opportunity to promote growth and job creation with investments,” he states in the press release.

“Employees have agreed to waive wage increases. They have also committed to taking on a greater share of the social security contributions of employers in the competitiveness pact,” he reminds.

SAK reveals that the consultative negotiations initiated last year affected a total of 80,014 employees and were projected to result in the lay-offs of 13,971 employees. Both of the figures, it points out, represent a decrease of over 30 per cent from the previous year.

The number of people laid off similarly dropped by almost 2,000 to 10,865 in 2016. The largest lay-offs were announced by Microsoft Mobile, with 1,350, Anttila, with 1,300 and Nokia, with 1,032 redundancies.

The number of lay-offs fell by almost 20 per cent year-on-year in the manufacturing industry but only by some 7 per cent in the service sector largely due to lay-offs announced by major retailers, according to SAK. The retail sector has had its share of bad news also this year, with both Kesko and Seppälä announcing the launch of new rounds of consultative talks.

Eloranta says he is concerned that the marked differences in the number of lay-offs between sectors may exacerbate the skills mismatch in the labour markets and, therefore, cast further shadows on the employment prospects of many job seekers.

“The Government's cuts in vocational training will only compound the problem. It should instead invest in diverse vocational programmes, encourage adults to make career changes by providing new training programmes and promote the education opportunities of the unemployed,” he states.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi