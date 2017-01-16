“You naturally have to keep in mind why the sanctions were imposed in the first place. They weren't imposed because of terrorism but because of Crimea and Ukraine,” he reminded in an interview on YLE TV1 on Saturday.

President Sauli Niinistö has estimated that the sanctions against Russia can be dissolved only in the event that progress is made in resolving the disputes for which the sanctions were originally imposed.

American President-elect Donald Trump indicated in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal that he is prepared to lift the sanctions if Russia is willing to aid the United States in the fight against terrorism.

“The Russian willingness cited by Trump should be manifested in support for and the implementation of the Minsk Agreement,” viewed Niinistö.

He also reminded that the sanctions were levelled in two stages: first after the Russian annexation of Crimea and second after the Russian attempts to de-stabilise the situation in East Ukraine. The sanctions, he said, should consequently also be lifted in two stages.

Trump, similarly, said the newly-imposed sanctions against Russia would remain in place at least for a period of time before being lifted, according to the BBC.

Niinistö was also asked to weigh up the advantages and disadvantages of the euro for Finland.

“The first ten years we were in a phase where even those who were firmly against [the monetary union] probably admitted that [joining] it had been a good decision. The criticism waned. Now we're in a different phase and the situation seems to have turned upside down,” analysed Niinistö.

He urged all stakeholders to consider whether the single shared currency or the policies pursued after its adoption are to blame for the current difficulties. “We're all aware that there have been quite a number of departures from the original agreements,” he said.

Niinistö also called attention to an opinion piece by ex-Prime Minister Paavo Lipponen (SDP) in Friday's Helsingin Sanomat. “The euro is not to blame, if you cannot take care of things,” argued Lipponen.

“We can no longer resort to devaluation,” reminded Niinistö. “Finland grew in the 1990s precisely because of two devaluations. Our product prices were cut by 30 per cent. But what has received less media attention is that someone had to pay for [the price cuts] – they were the debtors.”

“If Finland was to carry out a devaluation today – in the event that we had the markka – all debtors would have to pay through the nose because I'm guessing that most of our debt would be euro-denominated,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi