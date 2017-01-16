“Almost everyone agrees on the necessity to balance the public economy of Finland. Our income and expenditure account is still not in balance, although the situation has indeed improved,” he writes in a recent blog entry .

Aki Kangasharju, the chief economist at Nordea, estimates that efforts to balance the public economy are becoming less of an obstacle to the economic growth of Finland.

The Government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä's task has been made easier by the de-escalation of both domestic and international crises, on the one hand, and by the better structuring of the adjustment measures, on the other, believes Kangasharju.

“That is why adjustment measures are becoming less of an obstacle to economic growth. This has also created room for additional cost-saving measures, if the need arises in the spring's framework session.”

Kangasharju reminds that the adjustment policy was first introduced in Finland by the Government of Jyrki Katainen (NCP) in 2011, as the national economy was slipping into recession. The economic decline, however, has halted despite the continuing commitment to adjustment measures of Sipilä's Government.

The apparent resilience is attributable primarily to two factors, he views: the subsiding of the negative developments that underlaid the term of Katainen's Government, such as the eurozone crisis, and a shift in the economic policy.

Katainen's Government sought to reverse the debt trajectory of the country mainly by adopting tax hikes, while Sipilä's Government stated immediately after taking office that the economy would be balanced primarily by reducing public spending, not by raising the overall burden of taxpayers.

The policy shift has already halted the rise of the nominal expenses of both the central administration and municipalities, highlights Kangasharju.

Kangasharju believes the economy reacted differently to spending cut-based and tax increase-based adjustment policy largely because of psychological reasons. The confidence in future economic growth required to drive private consumption and investment, he explains, is not dented as much by the prospect of spending cuts as it is by that of tax increases.

“Private investments tapered off notably during the term of Katainen's Government, but they have been recovering gradually during the term of Sipilä's Government,” he says.

Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, has estimated that additional spending cuts of up to one to two billion euros will have to be agreed on in the upcoming framework session. Sipilä, on the other hand, has offered a more conservative estimate of the adjustment measures ahead.

Timo Soini, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has contrastively argued that no further spending cuts will be needed.

“The Government has to have confidence in its own policy decisions and action plan,” Soini stated in a speech before the party faithful on Saturday. “It's a fact that the economy is growing and unemployment is declining.”

