Motorists will not be subjected to tracking without their consent, she assures in a press release from the Ministry of Transport and Communications .

Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, has dispelled concerns aroused by her proposal to equip road vehicles with tracking systems as part of the mooted introduction of road-use charges.

“There has been a lot of discussion about tracking vehicles as part of [introducing the road-use] charges. It is not our intent to track citizens. A system of time-based charges would not require a tracking system,” states Berner.

Motorists, she underlines, would be able to decide whether or not to transition to distance-based charges.

“Packages of kilometre-based charges could be later offered to motorists alongside [the time-based charges]. The data security and privacy protection of a system of kilometre-based charges would be guaranteed under the law,” says Berner.

The idea of tracking road vehicles by equipping them with the so-called black boxes has aroused data security concerns among the public.

Janne Paalijärvi, a member of the Pirate Party of Finland, recently revealed that he has detected a data security flaw in one of the black boxes currently on the market, prompting the manufacturer in question to admit that the location data collected by the box were freely available on the Internet.

“It was a mistake to put it plainly,” Börje Nummelin, the managing director of Semelin, told Tivi.

Berner has yet to respond to requests for a comment from Uusi Suomi.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications will publish its proposal for developing the transport network on 19 January, 2017. The ministry has, for example, explored the possibility of founding a state-owned company to maintain and develop the transport infrastructure in order to reduce the financial burden on state coffers.

“Unless we address the current situation, our maintenance backlog will grow further, new transport projects will stall and our ability to receive EU funding for transport investments will deteriorate further,” explains Berner.

The state-owned company would fund its operations by, for example, introducing road and other user charges.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has assured that the costs of motorists would not increase because the new charges would be offset by cuts in transport-related taxes, such as the vehicle tax.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi