The Bank of Finland and the OP Financial Group, he points out, have upgraded their assessments of the economic conditions in the country after concluding that the economic growth experienced last year exceeded all expectations.

“We are finally in a situation where the economy is growing, more and more unemployed people are finding jobs, and people's confidence and faith in the future is gaining strength,” Sipilä stated in his New Year's Message.

He interpreted the faster-than-expected growth as evidence that the measures laid out in the government programme are having the desired effect but also confirmed that additional measures to promote growth and employment will be sought in the upcoming framework session. Young people and the long-term unemployment, in particular, warrant further attention.

Sipilä warned that the risk of growing social inequality is genuine as the improving economic conditions have yet to have an impact on all members of the society. The Government, he assured, is taking this seriously and has identified narrowing health and well-being disparities as one of the key objectives of the government programme.

“As there is, unfortunately, no additional funding available, solutions need to be sought primarily through the various major reform projects in progress,” he said.

The Prime Minister also commented on the global security situation, estimating that tensions and the dynamics of power politics are re-emerging.

Finland, he said, should remain prudent in its foreign and security policy and adhere to its long-held position founded on non-membership in military alliances, a credible national defence, good bilateral relations in all directions, and international co-operation within the framework of the United Nations and the European Union.

“We operate as part of the international community in seeking political solutions to crises and combating terrorism and other threats,” said Sipilä.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi