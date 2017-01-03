03
Tue, Jan
Forum

Domestic
Tools
Typography
Tapio Kotka and Risto Koistinen played golf in the mild holiday weather at Ringside Golf in Espoo on 23 December, 2016.
Tapio Kotka and Risto Koistinen played golf in the mild holiday weather at Ringside Golf in Espoo on 23 December, 2016.

Temperatures will tumble momentarily in all parts of Finland starting on Tuesday, reports the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI).

The coldest weather is expected to hit northern parts of the country between this evening and tomorrow morning, with the mercury forecast to drop as low as -30°C. The weather in southern parts of the country will remain milder, with lows of -10°C, due to overcast conditions and stronger air currents, according to FMI.

“We're talking about severe sub-zero temperatures late on Tuesday or in the early hours of Wednesday – temperatures as low as -30 degrees,” Erik Saarikalle, an on-duty meteorologist at FMI, tells Uusi Suomi.

The mercury is forecast to fall below -20°C also in southern parts of Finland on Thursday before returning closer to seasonal averages – between 0 and -5°C – on Friday.

“It seems very likely that the chilly temperatures will abate for the weekend,” says Saarikalle.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi

Luckan

Most read articles

Liangtse

Finland in The World News

After-dark

Partners