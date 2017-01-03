Temperatures will tumble momentarily in all parts of Finland starting on Tuesday, reports the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI).
The coldest weather is expected to hit northern parts of the country between this evening and tomorrow morning, with the mercury forecast to drop as low as -30°C. The weather in southern parts of the country will remain milder, with lows of -10°C, due to overcast conditions and stronger air currents, according to FMI.
“We're talking about severe sub-zero temperatures late on Tuesday or in the early hours of Wednesday – temperatures as low as -30 degrees,” Erik Saarikalle, an on-duty meteorologist at FMI, tells Uusi Suomi.
The mercury is forecast to fall below -20°C also in southern parts of Finland on Thursday before returning closer to seasonal averages – between 0 and -5°C – on Friday.
“It seems very likely that the chilly temperatures will abate for the weekend,” says Saarikalle.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva
Source: Uusi Suomi