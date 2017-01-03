Tapio Kotka and Risto Koistinen played golf in the mild holiday weather at Ringside Golf in Espoo on 23 December, 2016.

Temperatures will tumble momentarily in all parts of Finland starting on Tuesday, reports the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI).

The coldest weather is expected to hit northern parts of the country between this evening and tomorrow morning, with the mercury forecast to drop as low as -30°C. The weather in southern parts of the country will remain milder, with lows of -10°C, due to overcast conditions and stronger air currents, according to FMI.