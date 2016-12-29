Almost one-fifth, or 18 per cent, of people who are self-employed on a full-time basis revealed that they earn less than 1,000 euros a month and 27 per cent that they earn 1,000–2,000 euros a month. As many as 60 per cent of people self-employed on a part-time basis, in turn, revealed that their gross earnings fall short of the 1,000 euro mark and 24 per cent that their monthly earnings fall in the range of 1,000–2,000 euros.

Over a half, or 51 per cent, of one-person business owners have to scrape by on gross earnings of no more than 2,000 euros a month, finds a survey conducted by the Federation of Finnish Enterprises (SY) .

The average wage earner, by contrast, reported nominal earnings of 3,338 euros a month in 2015, according to Statistics Finland.

“[The Confederation of Finnish Industries] EK demanded most recently in Kauppalehti on Wednesday that now is the time to turn our attention to larger and more mature businesses. The Federation of Finnish Industries disagrees,” Mikael Pentikäinen, the chief executive of SY, states in a press release.

“Now is the time to support small business owners, many of whom are in a tough financial situation,” he argues.

Small and medium enterprises, he reminds, are responsible not only for producing many of the innovations that end up changing the world but also for a substantial share of the jobs created recently in Finland.

“One should bear in mind that jobs have recently been created especially in small enterprises with fewer than ten employees – and luckily so, because those jobs have been crucial in compensating for the lay-offs made by large corporations,” says Pentikäinen.

SY proposes consequently that the threshold for value-added tax liability for businesses be raised from 10,000 euros to 20,000 euros in order to promote the operations of small businesses and encourage entrepreneurship. The reform, it says, would enhance the flexibility of the society and the appeal of entrepreneurship as a means to employ oneself and others.

Over 2,200 member organisations of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises responded to the survey in November. There are currently almost 180,000 one-person businesses in Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen ­- HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi