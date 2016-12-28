Statistics Finland reported yesterday that its monthly consumer confidence index crept up to 19.5 in December, representing an increase of 1.9 from the previous month and one of 17.1 from the previous year. The index is currently at its highest level since February 2011 and well above its long-term average of 11.7.

Finnish consumers are increasingly confident in both the national economy and their personal economic situation.

Almost one-half (45%) of consumers voiced their confidence in the general economic situation, whereas 15 per cent voiced their concern that the economic situation will deteriorate over the next twelve months. The corresponding proportions were 42 and 16 per cent one month earlier, and 24 and 38 per cent one year earlier.

Over a quarter (27%) of consumers said they are optimistic and 13 per cent that they are pessimistic about their own economic situation.

More than one-third (37%) of consumers predicted that the unemployment situation will improve and 23 per cent that it will erode over the next twelve months. The proportions signal a moderate improvement from the previous month and a substantial improvement from the previous year, when the percentages were 10 and 60, respectively.

Almost one in seven (13%) of the employed estimated that the likelihood that they will lose their jobs has decreased and 17 per cent that the likelihood has increased. Nearly a quarter (23%) of the employed said they are at no risk whatsoever of becoming unemployed.

The respondents remained generally rather cautious about consuming, even though almost one-half of them (47%) considered the time right for purchasing durable goods.

The share of households indicating that they are very or relatively likely to buy a car stood at 15 per cent and that of households very or relatively likely to buy a home at 5 per cent in December. Almost one in five (19%) of households, meanwhile, revealed that they are planning on renovating their home over the next twelve months.

More than a half (53%) of consumers considered the time right for saving, while 67 per cent of households revealed that they have already been able to set money aside and 80 per cent that they expect to be able to do so over the coming year.

The vast majority of consumers (70%) estimated that the time is right for borrowing, although only 13 per cent confirmed that they are considering borrowing over the next twelve months.

Statistics Finland also reported that consumer confidence is currently high across the country, except for Eastern Finland.

The data caught the attention of several economists on Tuesday, highlights Uusi Suomi.

“Those are some wild figures on consumer confidence! The figures are close to the peak levels of 2006–2007. A word of warning: some vulnerabilities are lurking under the surface,” tweeted Juhana Brotherus, the chief economist at the Finnish Mortgage Society (Hypo).

“Consumer confidence in the economy is strong. The previous time it was so high was in 2010. Expectations about the number of the jobless are very optimistic indeed,” said Heidi Schauman, the chief economist at Aktia Bank.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva