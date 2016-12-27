“Is the citizens' initiative good for anything else than gay marriage and euthanasia? Powerful forces are in motion. The Aito Avioliitto citizens' initiative [an initiative designed to negate an upcoming legislative change granting same-sex couples the right to marry] is being sabotaged and euthanasia is being forced through,” he wrote in his personal blog on Tuesday.

Timo Soini, the chairperson of the Finns Party, has reiterated his vehement opposition to abortion and euthanasia.

Soini reminded that doctors today are allowed to refuse to perform abortions on conscientious grounds.

“They are currently allowed to and many do refuse. I voted in favour of freedom of conscience. Not a single doctor has been suspended, although many refuse to perform abortions. […] The situation is disgraceful from a human rights perspective: protect life and you will be fired,” he stated.

He warned that if the citizens' initiative to legalise euthanasia is successful, the next step would be to deny doctors the right to refuse euthanasia requests.

“When female pastors were approved by the Evangelical Lutheran Church, the opponents were promised the freedom of conscience. They are currently being let go. […] Euthanasia is being brought into the legislation in a similar way,” he said. “If it becomes legal to poison a human being, refusing to do so will eventually become illegal for doctors. I believe this is what will happen.”

Over 50,000 people have expressed their support for the citizens' initiative to legalise euthanasia, guaranteeing that the initiative will be presented for parliamentary consideration.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi