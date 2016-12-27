Löfven revealed in an interview with TT , the largest news agency in Sweden and Scandinavia, that he has adopted an interpersonal approach to handling his official responsibilities, be they about building peace or protecting the interests of Sweden.

Stefan Löfven, the Prime Minister of Sweden, has lauded his professional relationship with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

“That's the best way to create connections,” he said, listing Niinistö, Sipilä and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as the heads of state with whom he has the best professional relationship. Dagens Nyheter points out that the trio can be classified as right-wing politicians, whereas Löfven himself is the leader of the Swedish Social Democrats.

Löfven also echoed the concerns of Alexander Stubb (NCP), an ex-Prime Minister of Finland, about the rise of right-wing populism in Europe.

“I doubt it'll happen, but nothing is certain,” he commented on the chances of Marine Le Pen, the chairperson of the National Front, to become the next President of France. “We've seen other elections produce surprising results.”

“Le Pen's party isn't willing to co-operate with the EU, and that's something we don't need right now,” he added.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Handout / Katri Makkonen – The Office of the President of the Republic

Source: Uusi Suomi