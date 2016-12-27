“When you've got two almost seismic events – a financial crisis combined with an inflow of immigration, which we haven't seen since World War II – there will be a reaction,” he states in an interview with Politico , a political news outlet based in the United States.

The financial collapse and refugee crisis are to blame for the recent rise of populism, says ex-Prime Minister Alexander Stubb (NCP).

“So, the only thing that's certain is uncertainty at the moment, but my argument is that Europe will survive,” continues Stubb.

A number of analysts and experts have estimated that the uncertainty could be exacerbated further by the upcoming elections in France and Germany. Lippo Suominen, the chief strategist at Nordea, recently drew attention to the political risks associated with the elections, warning that an upset in the either of the elections could dent the unity of the eurozone.

“The elections entail a so-called tail risk,” he said.

Stubb, similarly, commented on the outlook for European integration.

“The problem is that national leaders, as they are national, take credit for all the successes and put all the blame of failure on Brussels. So everything that's good is because of me; everything that's bad is because of Brussels. And if you push that agenda long enough, people start to believe it. That's what happened in the UK,” he told Politico.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi