The draft bill has been designed to advance the position of consumers in the health care system, to promote quick access to health and social services, and to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of the services, according to a press release from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health .

The Finnish Government has unveiled its long-anticipated draft bill to grant consumers greater freedom of choice in selecting their provider of health care and social welfare services.

“In the future, your call will be answered faster than today and you'll get to see a doctor when necessary,” Juha Rehula (Centre), the Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services, promised in a press conference last Wednesday.

Helsingin Sanomat reminds that while both experts and policy-makers across party lines acknowledge the importance of overhauling the health care and social welfare system, the means to do so remain a bone of contention. The Government's intention to promote the provision of market-based services, especially, has proven a hard pill to swallow, with the National Coalition advocating for an increasingly market-based system and both the Centre and the Finns Party expressing their concerns about its effectiveness.

The bill would enable consumers to sign up as a customer of the health care centre and dental care unit of their choice, and select the service point for using county-provided services, such as a hospital. The health and social care centres, meanwhile, would be able to determine a personal budget for and grant service vouchers to their customers for accessing services based on an assessment of the customer's service needs.

The Government is to present its finalised proposal to the Parliament in January.

The legislative revisions designed to increase the freedom of choice of consumers is part of a comprehensive reform of the health care and social welfare system, which is scheduled for implementation at the beginning of 2019. The reform will, for example, re-assign the responsibility to organise health and social services from local governments to 18 counties established as part of the reform.

The services will be funded from national tax revenues also in the future, as the new counties will not be granted the right to levy taxes – a feature of the proposal that has come under criticism from many experts, according to Helsingin Sanomat. The counties will instead be granted subsidies based on several demographic factors, such as the age composition, morbidity and size of the regional population.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Seppo Samuli – Lehtikuva