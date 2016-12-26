The survey found that the habits of men and women differ notably when it comes to the sales campaigns: women tend to take advantage of the more traditional biannual mid-season sales, whereas men tend to take advantage of more recent shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The majority of consumers are keeping an eye out for bargains in the ongoing winter sales, indicates a survey commissioned by the Finnish Commerce Federation.

One-third of the women surveyed revealed that they follow the ongoing mid-season sales, while almost four in ten men revealed that they pay no attention whatsoever to the ongoing campaigns.

“It seems to be the case that the pre-Christmas sales campaigns for electronics, sporting goods and cosmetics prompt men to buy gifts and the post-Christmas sales prompt women to buy clothes,” Jaana Kurjenoja, the chief economist at the Finnish Commerce Federation, says in a press release.

The most popular items of the mid-season sales include clothes, electronics, sporting goods, cosmetics, and interior and household goods.

Weather is one of the most significant factors influencing the choices of consumers.

“Changes in the weather conditions have an impact especially on the sales of clothes and sporting goods. This year, for example, the sales of winter clothes and sporting goods were spurred by the early winter in Southern Finland,” says Tuula Loikkanen, the head of advocacy at the Finnish Commerce Federation. “With the weather back to being mild, winter clothes can currently be picked up at a discount as shops are making room for spring products.”

The survey also found that under 35-year-olds are more eager than consumers in other age groups to look for bargains both on and offline. Roughly one-tenth of under 35-year-old respondents indicated that they begin browsing the mid-season sales catalogues already when older age groups are typically focusing on enjoying the holidays. Men and under 35-year-olds are also more willing than others to turn to foreign online shops in search of bargains, according to the Finnish Commerce Federation.

A total of 1,752 15–79-year-old consumers were interviewed for the survey by Kantar TNS in November.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi