The holiday season is a busy time and more and more people are finding their way to the internet to do their seasonal shopping. However, maybe you are a seasonally-spirited person. Maybe you prefer to wander past beautifully decorated stores with “Jingle Bells” playing on the speakers. Maybe you prefer to search for gifts by wandering through the shops, holding up clothes and checking the sizes, or by simply letting the displays catch your eye. If this sounds like you, you might prefer to wrap up in a warm scarf and cloak and make your way to the city center to visit Kauppakeskus Forum.

Forum was the first shopping center in Finland, with the original building ready for the 1951 Finnish Winter Olympics and the current location opening in 1985; now the 31-year-old mall has been declared by the Nordic Council of Shopping Centers to be the best mall in Finland in 2016. If you stop by to have a look, you might understand why. After a recent renovation, Forum is now 8000 m2 bigger and has added another twenty shops to reach a total of 140 different stores. “We were so happy and proud,” said Pia Rosvall, Forum’s marketing manager, of the victory. In May of 2017, Forum will go on to compete for the best shopping center in the Nordic countries.

However, the real reason to visit Forum in December is for that Christmas feeling, as their board put together an incredible visual display that, when combined with the right music, makes the mall into a wonderland of its own. Though Finland may not have a booth where children can meet Santa Claus – for that you’d have to visit Rovaniemi – First Christmas’ decorations are nevertheless breathtaking, as thousands of twinkling lights greet you as you enter the central region of the shopping center, glimmering yellow and gold from every angle, as well as the decorative balls hanging from the ceiling. Shoppers are constantly pausing at the balconies, taking a moment to enjoy the general splendor. “The board members of Forum voted for this choice 11-0 when we had three different [options] to choose from,” Rosvall explained. The decorations were provided by First Christmas, who also decorate Dubai Mall, one of the largest and most well-known malls in the world.

Currently, Rosvall says that Forum’s highlights include Finland’s first-ever Victoria Secret shop, as well as the Fazer Café, the Moomin Shop, Marimekko, among others. When asked what will attract shoppers to Forum as opposed to the other malls in the Helsinki-Espoo-Vantaa region, Rosvall explains: “Forum has the best location and it’s easy to coordinate. We are easy to approach and very friendly. Like a family atmosphere. We are the best!”

In fact, if you’re looking for a family-friendly environment, Forum may be just the place for you. Not only is the third floor largely dedicated to child-oriented shoppers, but they now have a Moomin-themed play area, in case the kids need a break during their outing. There are seats for nursing, parking spots for strollers, puzzles and colorful decorations on the walls, as well as places to doodle pictures or watch Moomin videos.

Forum is currently partnering with Joulupuu, a charity that involves Helsingin Keskustan Nuorkauppakamari, as well as Helsinki City. This is their thirteenth year, gathering donations from 98 companies to give presents to the poor.