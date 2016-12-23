Tolvanen points out that the charges brought against the defendant – aggravated assault and grossly negligent homicide – carry a total maximum punishment of 13 years in prison.

The prosecution is demanding a harsh but not entirely unreasonable punishment for the deadly assault that occurred at Helsinki Railway Square on 10 September, Matti Tolvanen, a professor of criminal and procedure law at the University of Eastern Finland, estimates in an interview with Uusi Suomi.

The punishment for aggravated assault, however, is usually a prison term ranging from one to two years, whereas grossly negligent homicide charges are relatively uncommon and typically related to traffic accidents, according to Tolvanen.

The prosecution is demanding that the young man accused of the assault be sentenced to a minimum of five years and six months' imprisonment. The defendant has contested both of the charges and pleaded guilty only to the charge of assault, arguing that a single kick does not meet the elements of aggravated assault and should not cause the death of a 28-year-old man.

The force of the kick caused the victim to fall down and hit the back of his head on the pavement. The victim was pronounced dead one day after being discharged from hospital, on 16 September.

Tolvanen estimates that the prosecution is placing great emphasis on what it argues should be considered aggravating circumstances in sentencing: the alleged racist motive for the assault and the criminal history of the defendant.

“The prosecution is arguing that the motive was that the [victim] expressed his negative feelings towards the protesters. It has usually been thought that the target should be part of a group [that could feasibly be targeted in a racist attack],” he says. “I don't remember a single case with a similar approach to establishing a racist motive – applying it to a person who has declared his opposition to racism.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Timo Jaakonaho – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi