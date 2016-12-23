Torniainen, the prosecution argues, committed the act “as part of an organisation engaged in racist activities” and has demonstrated his disregard for the law with his history of violent crime.

The prosecution is demanding that the young man accused of a deadly assault in Helsinki in September, Jesse Torniainen, be sentenced to a minimum of five years and six months in prison for aggravated assault and grossly negligent homicide, reports Helsingin Sanomat .

The assault occurred as the victim was walking past a protest organised by the Finnish Resistance Movement, a branch of the Nordic Resistance Movement, at Helsinki Railway Square on 10 September.

The defendant has admitted to kicking the victim in the chest but contested the charges of aggravated assault and grossly negligent homicide, arguing that a single kick does not satisfy the elements of aggravated assault or cause the death of a 28-year-old man.

The force of the kick caused the victim to fall down and hit the back of his head on the pavement. He died one day after his release from hospital care, on 16 September.

Torniainen left the scene shortly after the assault, explaining in court that he had “no interest in being locked up”. He also rejected allegations that the motive for the attack was racist and insisted that his intention had only been to remove the 28-year-old man from the site of the demonstration.

His defence counsel estimated that a suspended prison term of six months would be an appropriate punishment for the act.

The entire incident was captured on a security camera.

The District Court of Helsinki is scheduled to deliver its verdict in the trial on 30 December, 2016.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva