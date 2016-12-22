“You can clearly state that the economic conditions are treating genders differently,” he writes in a blog . “The trend of the employment rate for men is at its peak since the financial crisis, but the employment of women has hardly improved in recent times. The employment rate for women has, in fact, dropped marginally from the previous year.”

The current economic conditions have been favourable to men in the labour markets, states Pertti Taskinen, an expert at Statistics Finland.

In November, the trend of the employment rate for men stood at 69.9 per cent, signalling an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the previous year, and that for women at 67.7 per cent, signalling a drop of 0.1 percentage points from the previous year.

“The difference between men and women in Finland has been the smallest in Europe in recent years, but the difference has [grown] slightly along with the rise in the employment rate for men,” concludes Taskinen.

The unemployment rates for men and women have developed in a similar fashion, he adds: the trend of the unemployment rate for men has dropped from ten per cent in mid-2015 to the current roughly eight per cent, whereas that for women has decreased by no more than a few tenths of a percentage point to roughly 8.5 per cent.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

