“Having monitored developments in the unemployment situation rather closely, I must admit that it is absolutely fantastic that a turn for the better seems to have finally taken place after almost five years of rising [unemployment],” Heikki Taulu, an economist at Akava, rejoices in a press release .

The rate of unemployment has finally begun to decline also among highly-educated job seekers, according to the Confederation of Unions for Professional and Managerial Staff in Finland (Akava).

“Christmas came a bit ahead of schedule,” he states.

Uusi Suomi reported at the end of October that unemployment has continued to creep up among the highly-educated despite decreasing among other groups of job seekers.

Akava reported yesterday that the number of unemployed job seekers with higher education qualifications stood at 46,261 at the end of November, signalling a decrease of approximately 230 from the corresponding period last year. Unemployment among the highly-educated had risen unrelentingly since December 2011 – for a total of 59 months.

The total number of unemployed job seekers, in turn, decreased by 3.0 per cent year-on-year to 307,302 at the end of last month, Akava reported based on data published by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

The data also indicate that the decrease in unemployment is taking place in a growing number of sectors that provide employment to the highly-educated, highlights Akava.

“I believe it is likely that the drop in unemployment will spread to more and more sectors in the months to come. Our current concern is long-term unemployment, which seems set to continue its growth indefinitely,” comments Taulu.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Anni Reenpää – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi