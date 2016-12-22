“Strengthening ties with the United States is especially important,” he said in the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Establishing a positive rapport with the new administration of the United States should be a priority for the foreign policy efforts of Finland, according to Timo Soini (PS), the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The United States will remain of significance for security in Europe irrespective of the looming presidency of Donald Trump, estimated Soini. The European Union, he added, has rightfully decided to strengthen its own security capabilities in preparation for the Brexit and the change of occupancy at the White House.

“The European Union has taken action to develop its defence and security policy. We want to be part of this development. It's only reasonable and sensible that Europe takes on a greater responsibility for its own security and seeks to stabilise its adjoining territories,” stated Soini.

He said he will travel to the United States between late January and early February to sit down with think tank representatives and foreign policy makers.

Soini also estimated that while the foreign policy serves as a key basis for action, Finland must ensure the policy is genuinely reflected in its foreign policy efforts. “What's crucial is that we tackle issues actively, be it about promoting security in Europe or stabilising the world,” he viewed.

The Government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) presented its foreign and security policy report to the Parliament on Thursday. The timing of the debate – the final day of the parliamentary term before a five-week winter recess – was called into question by Pekka Haavisto (Greens).

“I do think that this is odd,” said Haavisto. “The fact alone that the issue was set aside and brought up at this moment is odd in light of what's going on in the world and the major questions, which range from the EU's common defence and the situation in Syria, that should be part of the debate.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi