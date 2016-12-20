More than one-half, or 52 per cent, of respondents estimated that the current social climate is somewhat distressing, 22 per cent that it is rather distressing and 6 per cent that it is extremely distressing. Only 17 per cent of respondents, by contrast, indicated that the social climate is not at all distressing.

Finland's current social climate is distressing according to as many as four in five Finns, indicates a survey conducted by Alma Media.

Oula Silvennoinen, a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki, is not surprised by the survey results.

“The results indicate that mutual trust between citizens is at least under threat. Mutual trust is absolutely a key factor for measuring how meaningful the society is perceived to be,” he says in an interview with Kauppalehti.

Silvennoinen, who is known to the wider public particularly for his research work on fascism, believes the ongoing public debate over immigration has contributed to the hardening of attitudes in Finland.

“Our society is becoming more and more polarised. We're dividing into tribes and starting to see others as enemies and traitors. Someone who disagrees with you is no longer simply disagreeing but a traitor who is a threat to you and Finland,” he says.

Finland is no stranger to animosity towards those with different opinions, reminds Silvennoinen. The nation was divided into communists and anti-communists, both of whom regarded each other as traitors, in the post-war years. The culture of division never disappeared entirely and is currently re-emerging, according to him.

Financial difficulties, he reminds, have a clear association with the hardening of attitudes, as evidenced by the verbal outburst against asylum seekers witnessed on online discussion boards.

“The Finnish economy has been doing poorly for several years. Many have lost their jobs and their confidence in the future. Alma Media's survey clearly indicates that low-income earners perceive the social climate as more distressing than high-income earners,” he says.

“The discourse is commonly associated with the fact that the participants feel that they've been deprived of something and that they can't get by any longer – that someone else is getting the benefits that belong to them,” continues Silvennoinen.

“These issues are clearly connected.”

Silvennoinen characterises the continuing debate over immigration as a lightning conductor that has also attracted other expressions of disappointment and embitterment.

But what exactly can be done to mitigate the social climate in Finland? “You can speak out,” replies Silvennoinen. “If someone on a bus is bellowing at a person of different skin colour, you have to state that this won't stand. You can create a better climate by having the courage to step up.”

“This is our society and it'll be exactly the way we make it.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Mikko Niiles – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi