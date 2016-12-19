“The cold air front will stay firmly on Russia's side of the border,” she writes in a blog for the private forecasting company . “The warmest air will clear out towards Tuesday evening. In the days to come, daytime temperatures will stay above zero mainly in southern and central parts of the country but not as far up north as in Lapland.”

Temperatures are expected to hover above the freezing point in many parts of the country in the days leading up to Christmas, reveals Joanna Rinne, a meteorologist at Foreca.

Rinne reveals that the mercury is set to stay above the freezing point especially in southern and western parts of Finland also on 23–24 December, before dropping below zero on Christmas Day.

“The sub-zero temperatures won't be extreme in any parts of the country, but it does seem that we are in for some single-digit sub-zero temperatures,” she estimates.

She forecasts that with the exception of some light showers that are expected to pass through northern and central parts of Finland between Monday and Tuesday, the starting week is set to be relatively rain-free. “Current forecasts indicate that rains will pass narrowly by southern parts of the country on 23 December, but that is looking so far ahead that the forecast is likely to change one way or the other,” writes Rinne.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi