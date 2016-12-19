“The risks associated with rising housing prices are mounting,” the New York-headquartered credit rating agency concludes in its recent report on financial institutions in the Nordics.

Low interest rates are pushing up housing prices in a number of cities in the Nordics, including Helsinki, warns Moody's.

Jean-François Tremblay, an associate managing director of the financial institutions group at Moody's, reminds that a prolonged increase in housing prices inevitably entails the risk of a price correction. The bursting of a housing bubble, he adds, would have adverse effects on the operating environment of banks and other financial institutions.

In Finland, however, the burden of value-impaired loans granted by banks remains for the present at a controllable level, according to Moody's.

The risk of a housing bubble is not the subject of much public debate in Finland, despite the fact that the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) has estimated that the housing market is showing signs of overheating.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi