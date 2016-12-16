MaRa reveals in a press release that its member companies expect their net sales to increase by 20 per cent by the end of the decade. The vast majority, or 90 per cent, of the member companies also expect to recruit more employees by 2020.

A labour shortage is slowing down the growth of the hospitality industry in Finland, reports the Finnish Hospitality Association (MaRa).

The industry, however, is already struggling with recruitment difficulties, according to a survey conducted by MaRa.

Over 60 per cent of the companies that responded to the survey indicated that they have struggled to fill job vacancies, identifying a lack of applicants and the insufficient professional skills of applicants as the single biggest reasons.

“The 150 largest businesses alone estimated that they will recruit roughly 7,000 new full-time employees by 2020. The decline in the working-age population and the skills mismatch in the labour market will slow down the growth of the hospitality industry,” highlights Timo Lappi, the managing director at MaRa. “We must make sure that finding a job is more worthwhile than staying at home,” he underlines.

MaRa also reports that the net sales of the hospitality sector rose by 3.5 per cent year-on-year over the first three quarters of the year. Fast food restaurants, in particular, reported a substantial increase in net sales between January and September.

The number of overnight stays by both resident and non-resident visitors increased by 1.9 per cent from the corresponding period last year in spite of a notable drop in the number of stays by visitors from Russia. The number of overnight stays by foreign visitors, excluding those from Russia, increased by as much as five per cent year-on-year, according to MaRa.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi