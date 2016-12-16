“Under the leadership of the current Government, Finland is beginning to be seen as a country that is difficult to recognise as your own,” they write.

Finland is turning its back to those in need while “a major humanitarian crisis” is unfolding at the external borders of the European Union, Anna-Maja Henriksson, the chairperson of the Swedish People's Party, and Ville Niinistö, the chairperson of the Green League, state in an op-ed piece for Suomen Kuvalehti .

The Government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has continued to introduce amendments to its asylum policy, the opposition leaders point out. “The Aliens Act has been revised piece by piece in a way that warrants the question: ‘Are we about to abandon our international human rights obligations’,” they state.

Henriksson and Niinistö estimate that the legal protection of asylum seekers is being systematically taken apart in Finland.

“The Government is breaking families apart by setting such high administrative and economic obstacles that they would also be insurmountable for most Finns,” they say.

“Unlike many other countries in Western Europe, Finland is turning down the majority of asylum applications from Iraqis. People targeted in severe persecutions are sent back to Iraq, outside their home regions, although there are no guarantees of their safety,” Henriksson and Niinistö write. “Our Finland is a legal state that does not turn its back to those in need.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi