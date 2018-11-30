Now we bring the traveling exhibition to Helsinki. We have invited Finnish artists Leena Kisonen and Sari Airola , as well as Chinese artists Gao Jing , Zhai Wensi , Hanqin , and Zhu Gege .

In October 2018 in Shanghai, China, the Sino-European Illustrations and Images Exhibition have been successfully organized, with the support from artists, schools, organizations, and governments of China and Finland and other European countries.

Contemporary Illustrations and Images Exhibition of China and Europe

Meanwhile, students from Shanghai printing and publishing College and students from visual communication of Aalto University are also invited to exhibit their selected works and projects. The exhibition sets up an international cultural and creative platform of art education, creation, and communication.

The inspiration for artistic practice derives from the unique perspective and personal experience of artists, which are between reality and personal perceptions. Whether it is from the perspective of creation, teaching or researching, this subtle but ever-changing experience varies from person to person. It’s always worthy of being explored excitedly by artists and educators. In true life, if you listened to and respect inspirations brought by “truth”, you will realize clearly your own direction in the art creation process. During practice, the direction will be clearer over time. On the basis of such thoughts, we came up the theme of the exhibition as “As Alike As Each”.

Exhibition Info Artist： Sari Airola Finland Leena Kisonen Finland 翟文思 Zhai Wensi China 高婧 Gao Jing China 朱戈戈 Zhu Gege China 韩琴 Han Qin China Students from Shanghai printing and publishing College Students from visual communication of Aalto University Exhibition Duration：16. 11. 2018 — 05. 12. 2018 Curator：Aixia Li/ Wensi Zhai Unit: Shanghai Children’s Book Research Center China-EU International Children’s Picture Book Art Studio Venue：Red Gallery, Pursimiehenkatu 16, 00150 Helsinki

Artists:

Sari Airola

Chairperson in the Finnish illustration Association

Teaches in Aalto University, Helsinki, Finland

Sari Airola is a Helsinki based illustrator, author, and teacher

She has been the illustrator since 1997. And author since 2006

Her background is in Art Education

Sari Airola works on picture books and editorial illustration

Her special interests are in contemporary illustration, reading skills and multicultural education

Leena Kisonen

Illustrator/Artist/Graphic designer

Specializing in lifestyle illustration for products, packaging, and spaces

Her work is a colorful swirl of motifs, patterns, and lettering

Leena is a native of the North, and her illustrations have a lot of Scandinavian influence

Leena loves all things Japanese, which also shows strongly in her work

Leena is based in Helsinki, Finland and she works with clients in Europe, Asia, and the US. Her clients include Google, Intercom, Snapchat and Isetan Department Store in Tokyo among many more

In 2018 she has received an Applied Arts Award and the 3x3 Magazine honorary mention for her work for Google created wi Anyways Creative

Zhai Wensi

Illustrator/Member of the Graphic Design Association

Graduated from center academy of fine arts and also graduated from Aalto University with MA in Environmental Art

Her work won the 'Best of the Best (Commercial)' award in Hiii Illustration 2016 international competition

In recent years, she focuses on focus on illustration practice

Gao Jing

A professional member of the Shenzhen Illustration Association

Specializes in illustration and picture book, her picture book won the National Bingxin Award

The picture book <Howl's Moving Castle> was selected for Hiii illustration international competition

Her work was also selected for Hundreds of Excellent Publications Recommended to Teenagers by the SARFT

Zhu Gege

Artist/Designer

Graduated from the China Academy of Art and École nationale supérieure d'art de Dijon with MA in plastic arts

Since 2010, she works as a performer and focuses on the relationship between body and public space

From 2017, she starts to practice in new ways and materials- ink and digital. Her work was inspired by everyday life and surrounding

Han Qin

Artist and Curator

The curator of the Shanghai 99 art museum

MA degree from École Nationale supérieure des beaux-arts de Paris

Her personal works have been exhibited in many galleries all over Europe

Worth to mention:

Counselor Gao Yuhang of the Ministry of Education of the Chinese Embassy in Finland attended the exhibition