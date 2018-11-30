Contemporary Illustrations and Images Exhibition of China and Europe
In October 2018 in Shanghai, China, the Sino-European Illustrations and Images Exhibition have been successfully organized, with the support from artists, schools, organizations, and governments of China and Finland and other European countries.
Now we bring the traveling exhibition to Helsinki. We have invited Finnish artists Leena Kisonen and Sari Airola, as well as Chinese artists Gao Jing, Zhai Wensi, Hanqin, and Zhu Gege.
Meanwhile, students from Shanghai printing and publishing College and students from visual communication of Aalto University are also invited to exhibit their selected works and projects. The exhibition sets up an international cultural and creative platform of art education, creation, and communication.
The inspiration for artistic practice derives from the unique perspective and personal experience of artists, which are between reality and personal perceptions. Whether it is from the perspective of creation, teaching or researching, this subtle but ever-changing experience varies from person to person. It’s always worthy of being explored excitedly by artists and educators. In true life, if you listened to and respect inspirations brought by “truth”, you will realize clearly your own direction in the art creation process. During practice, the direction will be clearer over time. On the basis of such thoughts, we came up the theme of the exhibition as “As Alike As Each”.
Exhibition Info
Artist：
Sari Airola Finland
Leena Kisonen Finland
翟文思 Zhai Wensi China
高婧 Gao Jing China
朱戈戈 Zhu Gege China
韩琴 Han Qin China
Students from Shanghai printing and publishing College
Students from visual communication of Aalto University
Exhibition Duration：16. 11. 2018 — 05. 12. 2018
Curator：Aixia Li/ Wensi Zhai
Unit:
Shanghai Children’s Book Research Center
China-EU International Children’s Picture Book Art Studio
Venue：Red Gallery, Pursimiehenkatu 16, 00150 Helsinki
Artists:
Sari Airola
Chairperson in the Finnish illustration Association
Teaches in Aalto University, Helsinki, Finland
Sari Airola is a Helsinki based illustrator, author, and teacher
She has been the illustrator since 1997. And author since 2006
Her background is in Art Education
Sari Airola works on picture books and editorial illustration
Her special interests are in contemporary illustration, reading skills and multicultural education
Leena Kisonen
Illustrator/Artist/Graphic designer
Specializing in lifestyle illustration for products, packaging, and spaces
Her work is a colorful swirl of motifs, patterns, and lettering
Leena is a native of the North, and her illustrations have a lot of Scandinavian influence
Leena loves all things Japanese, which also shows strongly in her work
Leena is based in Helsinki, Finland and she works with clients in Europe, Asia, and the US. Her clients include Google, Intercom, Snapchat and Isetan Department Store in Tokyo among many more
In 2018 she has received an Applied Arts Award and the 3x3 Magazine honorary mention for her work for Google created wi Anyways Creative
Zhai Wensi
Illustrator/Member of the Graphic Design Association
Graduated from center academy of fine arts and also graduated from Aalto University with MA in Environmental Art
Her work won the 'Best of the Best (Commercial)' award in Hiii Illustration 2016 international competition
In recent years, she focuses on focus on illustration practice
Gao Jing
A professional member of the Shenzhen Illustration Association
Specializes in illustration and picture book, her picture book won the National Bingxin Award
The picture book <Howl's Moving Castle> was selected for Hiii illustration international competition
Her work was also selected for Hundreds of Excellent Publications Recommended to Teenagers by the SARFT
Zhu Gege
Artist/Designer
Graduated from the China Academy of Art and École nationale supérieure d'art de Dijon with MA in plastic arts
Since 2010, she works as a performer and focuses on the relationship between body and public space
From 2017, she starts to practice in new ways and materials- ink and digital. Her work was inspired by everyday life and surrounding
Han Qin
Artist and Curator
The curator of the Shanghai 99 art museum
MA degree from École Nationale supérieure des beaux-arts de Paris
Her personal works have been exhibited in many galleries all over Europe
Worth to mention:
Counselor Gao Yuhang of the Ministry of Education of the Chinese Embassy in Finland attended the exhibition