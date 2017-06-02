MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

But despite the persistent crises in the European Union, such as Brexit and the rise of nationalist right-wing populism in many countries, the big picture is still that Europe today is much more united than it was after the Second World War.

Discord in Europe, therefore, has been much more muted than the deep divide that has taken hold of the United States. The bipartisan consensus, which guided the United States at the time of the Marshall Plan and the founding of NATO, has already been more or less moribund since the turn of the millennium.

The US today is a deeply divided country, and this is not only because of Donald Trump, who is merely an added complication. Even without Trump, there are clearly two Americas. On one side there is the Democratic one, which believes in a rules-based international order, free trade and open frontiers. The party believes that government has a necessary and constructive role to play in managing the economy, education, etc. This side stands for gender equality and minority rights and is increasingly concerned with the immense concentration of wealth in ever fewer hands.

On the other side we have Republican America, which believes in a God-given right to rule the international order with its overwhelming military superiority. That is when American interests are at stake, at least. Otherwise, the party is content with a policy of less than benevolent isolationism. The Republican side increasingly believes in protectionism, is in denial of climate change and claims that the only thing wrong with the distribution of wealth is that there are still too many restraints, such as taxes on the rich getting richer. Finally, this side favors the death penalty and hates gun control and Obamacare.

While the mainstream of European thought is roughly in sync with the values of the Democratic half of America, it is totally misleading to talk of any shared values with the Republican half of America. Economic and geopolitical rivalry aside, this America actually has more in common with the social conservative values of Putin’s Russia and formally Communist China.

This is a particularly painful dilemma and challenge for the Nordic countries, seeing as they enjoyed such a strong relationship with the US under President Obama (as was embodied by the former President’s invitation to the five Nordic heads of state and the joint declaration adopted a year ago).

As for the Trump presidency or any other Republican administration, they would most likely hold diametrically opposite views to almost every item in the declaration. In these circumstances it is ridiculous to talk about a transatlantic partnership based on values. And this applies not only to the Nordic countries, but for most of the rest of Europe as well. This includes Catholic Europe, at least as far as the Pope is representative of its values. There are some “friends of Trump” in Europe: Nigel Farage and UKIP, Marine Le Pen and the Front National, as well as others who in many instances could also be identified as “friends of Putin” too.

We recognize these “friends” as a threat to European values and are ready to stand up to them, but we are much more reluctant to challenge the same opinions when expressed by American politicians. This is, of course, realpolitik, because there is still a community of interests with the US, the gap in values notwithstanding. Worries about Trump’s commitment to NATO make it necessary for Europeans to remain on amicable terms with whoever is in power in Washington.

Having a businesslike relationship with the US based on shared interests should not be allowed to weaken the European commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law and the upholding of a rules-based world order, as well as the necessity to implement the 2030 UN Agenda for sustainable development. Neither should we overlook that not speaking up on these issues with the US means letting down the majority of Americans who did not vote for Donald Trump.

Erkki Tuomioja is a Member of Parliament for the Social Democratic Party of Finland and President of Historians without Borders in Finland. Serving as the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2000 to 2007 and 2011 to 2015, Erkki holds a Ph.D. in political science and is the author of 18 books.

Photo: Tuomioja.org