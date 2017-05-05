MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

It was founded in 1995 following the dissolution of the Finnish Rural Party (SMP). Veikko Vennamo was the leader of the SMP and his wife Sirkka coined the party slogan in the 1970s – sisulla ja sydämellä, which translates to with persistence and heart. This became the catchphrase for the SMP and the passion behind these principles drove the party forward.

No one was onboard to make money or receive compensation from the party, with such benefits being pretty much non-existent at the time. The work on behalf of the Finnish people was done from the bottom of our hearts. The Finns Party share these same values today – the interests of the country and the welfare of the Finnish people always come first.

In 1970, when I was 5-years-old, my father was elected to the Finnish Parliament as a candidate of the SMP. Since then I have seen many ups and downs in political life. It is never easy; it needs hard work and persistence. You have to hold onto your dreams and do your best.

The Finns Party has grown immensely during these last 22 years. In the 2011 parliamentary election, the party achieved a landslide victory. By winning 39 seats in the Parliament of Finland, we suddenly became the third-largest party in the country. The Finns Party was at that time more popular than ever.

A lot of new people came along, but among them were people that wanted to promote their own interests rather than the values of the party. Not all of them got what they wanted, however, and this led some of them to criticise the party and its leadership. It’s easy to come in when someone else has laid the groundwork for you, but when the table is already set it’s a bit rich to hand out criticism if you don’t like the service or the food.

The annual convention of the Finns Party is nowadays a formidable event. The next one takes place on June 10 in Jyväskylä. There we will choose a new party chairman, as the incumbent Timo Soini has decided not to continue after more than two decades in office.

This election has electrified the whole political landscape. Politicians representing other parties and political experts have been more than happy to comment on and analyse our election process. The wait for our new chairman is also sparking interest over the Finnish borders and seems to be aligning the political future of our country. The Finns Party has again put Finland on the world map – what could be better than that?

For Finnish people, independence is important and precious. We have to remember and understand our ancestry and history. We must have the right to respect our Finnish values, customs and cultural heritage. During the Finns Party’s term as a governing party, Finland’s direction has shifted back to appreciating Finnishness and respecting our traditions.

I am proud to be part of the Finns Party team!

Elected in 2011, Anne Louhelainen is a Member of Parliament for the Finns Party. Anne is First Deputy Chairperson of the Grand Committee and a member of the Social and Health Committee. Anne lives in Hollola and has served as a member of the municipality’s council since 2004.