You would have been called insane if, a little over a year ago, you had said that Brits would vote to leave the EU

MP Talk gives members of parliament the opportunity to share their views on Finnish society with an international audience. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the view of the Helsinki Times.

and Donald Trump would be the new leader of the free world by the end of 2016. Most of us probably knew that anything is possible in politics, but we assumed that reason would prevail. Unfortunately it did not.

Decades of hard work for freedom, justice and solidarity are going down the drain with every step that the populists march forward. This has also been the case in the Nordic countries, where populist parties have taken power. The populists have formed a political marketplace, where selling simple answers to difficult questions makes instant profit. However, especially at this time of so many challenges, democratic corruption is something that we cannot afford and should not allow to happen. We need to be wary that populists are ignoring the essence of a democratic society.

The late professor in legal science, Aleksander Peczenik, wrote that the political debate in a democratic society is constructed upon different political problems. He acknowledged that sometimes it is hard to say which party is right, but that should not be a problem. This is because the whole idea of a genuine political debate is to come up with peaceful and rational solutions.

It is clear that the populists do not want to play by these rules. By engaging in a peaceful and rational discussion, they are at the same time undermining their whole existence in the political landscape. On the contrary, by holding on to their irrational promises they are committing political suicide, because at the end of the day politics is all about cooperation. However, no matter what the populists do, the fact is they have activated voters by making promises they cannot keep. One can see examples of this in Finnish politics.

In 1983, the populist Finnish Rural Party (SMP) became a governmental party. Within two terms the party was politically and financially bankrupt. In 2011, the successor of the SMP, the Finns Party, was offered a seat in the government on a silver platter, but that generous offer was declined. Four years later and a ‘no’ for government suddenly became a ‘yes’.

Now, as the halfway point of the governmental term is approaching, the support for the Finns Party is melting faster than the snow outside. As a matter of fact, their popularity has faded by over 50% and the reason is obvious: the Finns Party no longer has many promises left to sell us. Therefore, it is clear that populism and realpolitik simply do not match.

The question is what will happen now, when Timo Soini’s sell-by date has come and his successor takes the lead after the party congress in June. It is interesting to watch this from the political stands in opposition, where the True Finns will soon be sitting again.

A Member of Parliament since 2007, Stefan Wallin is Chair for the Swedish Parliamentary Group and a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Stefan is also a former Minister for the Environment, Minister for Nordic Co-operation, Minister of Culture, Minister for Gender Affairs and Minister of Defence (Katainen). Stefan was chairman for the Swedish People’s Party from 2006 to 2012.