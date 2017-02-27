Grabbing the correct card and showing it to the audience, La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz drew gasps by telling the crowd: “This is not a joke. Moonlight has won best picture”.

After an uncertain pause and exchange of nervous glances, presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced that La La Land was the winner of best picture at the 2017 Academy Awards. It was only when the filmmakers flooded the podium and began their acceptance speeches that it became apparent that there had been a mistake.

It was later explained that Dunaway and Beatty had accidentally been handed the wrong envelope. “I want to tell you what happened”, Beatty explained. “I opened the envelope, and it said ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye, and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny. This is Moonlight, the best picture”.

And so it was, in the end. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins thanked the La La Land team for being so understanding, before adding: “Even in my dreams this could not be true… Oh my goodness”.

Until that point the evening had been solid but perhaps unspectacular for La La Land. Emma Stone received the award for best actress, as did Damien Chazelle for best director. The film also picked up gongs for best song, cinematography and production design. However, seeing as some anticipated this year’s heavy favorite to rival Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Return of the King for most ever Oscar wins (11), La La Land’s final haul of five may be viewed as something of a disappointment. One suspects that receiving the top prize would have changed all that.

Other winners were Casey Affleck (best actor, Manchester by the Sea), Mahershala Ali (best supporting actor, Moonlight) and Viola Davis (best supporting actress, Fences).

It was the first Academy Award for each of the winners, while Ali became the first Muslim actor to receive an Oscar. If that bit of history is seen as a form of rebuke to the controversial immigration policy of President Trump, then it certainly wasn’t the only such moment during the night.

Host Jimmy Kimmel led the way in speaking out against the new President, who wasn’t in attendance. “This broadcast is being watched live by millions of Americans and around the world in more than 225 countries that now hate us”, he said. He later alluded to Trump’s infatuation with “fake news”, as well as encouraging award winners to give speeches that the President “will tweet about in all caps during his 5am bowel movement tomorrow”.

Kimmel wasn’t the only one to give the evening a political flavor. Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who won the best foreign language film award for The Salesman, boycotted the event in protest of Trump’s travel bans. Italian makeup artist Alessandro Bertolazzi, an award winner for Suicide Squad, also spoke out by saying his Oscar was “for all the immigrants”. Mexican actor Gael Garcia-Bernal declared that he was “against any form of wall that wants to separate us”.

Indeed, compared to the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of last year, the ceremony was much more of a progressive affair. Best picture winner Moonlight is, after all, a coming-of-age drama that deals with homosexuality and masculinity in a black Miami ghetto. Among the unmentioned winners, The White Helmets also picked up an Oscar for best documentary short. The Netflix original production is about a Syrian civil defence group. Its cinematographer Khaled Khateeb wasn’t able to make it to the ceremony as he was denied entry into the US, giving the choice of award winner an added significance.

Dan Anderson

Helsinki Times

Photo Lehtikuva / Getty Images / AFP