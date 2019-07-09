The Järvenpää-based supermarket will take on competition from Giant Heirloom in Philadelphia (US), Sainsbury’s in Selly Oak (UK), Sam’s Club Now in Dallas (US), Pão de Açúcar in São Paulo (BR) and Supervalu in Clonakilty (IE).

K-CITYMARKET Järvenpää has been shortlisted as a finalist in the shop of the year category at IGD Awards, an annual event celebrating the best and most significant accomplishments in grocery trade.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” commented Markku Hautala, the shopkeeper of K-Citymarket Järvenpää.

“It has been our dream to put Finnish perseverance, expertise in grocery trade and Järvenpää on the world map. We’re confident that when you have skilled, passionate and committed staff, you can do anything.”

K-Citymarket Järvenpää has become a nationwide phenomenon due to the bold and ambitious ideas of Hautala.

The supermarket has featured a sushi counter, an authentic pizza oven, a gelato machine and a restaurant headed by chef Matti Jämsén since 2016. The plan for next year is to open a bring-your-own restaurant with a licence to serve alcohol inside the grocery shop to allow customers to eat and drink what they have bought.

Hautala revealed to Helsingin Sanomat last year he and his employees flew to Japan to learn to make sushi in order to turn Järvenpää into the sushi capital of Finland. Kauppalehti, in turn, wrote last year about his desire to turn the supermarket into the most interesting in Europe.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi