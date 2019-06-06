The Finnish state-owned postal services provider revealed it will reduce its headcount by 94, highlighting that the number of redundancies is lower than the estimate of 120 provided at the start of the negotiations.

POSTI on Wednesday announced it will lay off nearly 100 employees after completing consultative negotiations with its administrative and managerial staff.

Related posts: Posti announces talks over future of more than 120 employees (17 April, 2019)

The need for lay-offs, it said, was lower than expected due to the creation of new positions and employees' willingness to accept voluntary arrangements.

Posti has estimated that it will need to reduce costs by a minimum of 150–200 million euros over the next three years to respond to the dramatic decline in mail volume. The profits arising from the sliding mail volume, it highlighted yesterday, no longer suffice to cover the costs of the current five-day mail delivery scheme.

The state-owned company initiated another round of consultative negotiations in April, revealing that the objective is to shed an additional 124 jobs in conjunction with the closure of 20 service points.



Aleksi Teivainen – HT