The Tampere-based restaurant and labour hire company stated that the positions will be reduced through involuntary lay-offs and voluntary arrangements, as well as through non-renewals of intermittent employment contracts.

Restamax on Monday announced it has wrapped up consultative negotiations with its employees and decided to reduce 200 positions and convert the contracts of 40 employees to part-time contracts.

The belt-tightening measures, it added, will affect both blue- and white-collar employees.

The newly completed consultative negotiations were launched a couple of months after Restamax acquired Royal Restaurants for 90 million euros on 1 June 2018. Restamax in September announced it will re-organise its operations and reduce organisational overlap in order to create considerable synergies and improve its profitability.

The restaurant company estimates now that by reducing overlap in its management and administrative operations, leveraging the economies of scale in procurement and boosting staff productivity will enable it to create synergies worth a minimum of six million euros as early as in 2019.

All employees to be made redundant will be offered an opportunity to participate in employment services organised by Restamax, according to its press release.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT