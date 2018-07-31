The landmark agreement is valued at roughly three billion euros (USD3.5bn), making it the largest 5G agreement to date for Nokia.

Nokia and T-Mobile announced yesterday they have signed a multi-billion euro, multi-year agreement to accelerate the deployment of a nationwide fifth-generation (5G) wireless network in the United States.

The Finnish network equipment manufacturer will provide its end-to-end portfolio of 5G technologies, software and services to the third largest wireless carrier in the United States, assisting the carrier to in the commercial roll-out of its 5G network.

“Nokia and T-Mobile will advance the large-scale deployment of 5G services throughout the United States,” Ashish Chowdhary, the head of customer operations at Nokia, states in a press release. “This is a testament to our companies’ strong and productive working relationship, one which has produced several important technological milestones in recent months and which now allows us to make 5G a commercial reality.”

T-Mobile will leverage a variety of products on the 5G portfolio of Nokia, including AirFrame hardware, CloudBand software and AirScale radio platforms and cloud-native core.

“We are all in on 5G,” says Neville Ray, the chief technology officer at T-Mobile. “Every dollar we spend is a 5G dollar, and our agreement with Nokia underscores the kind of investment we are making to bring customers a mobile, nationwide 5G network.”

Nokia on Monday followed up the announcement by reiterating its outlook for 2018.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Mikko Stig – Lehtikuva