Nokia and T-Mobile announced yesterday they have signed a multi-billion euro, multi-year agreement to accelerate the deployment of a nationwide fifth-generation (5G) wireless network in the United States.
The landmark agreement is valued at roughly three billion euros (USD3.5bn), making it the largest 5G agreement to date for Nokia.
The Finnish network equipment manufacturer will provide its end-to-end portfolio of 5G technologies, software and services to the third largest wireless carrier in the United States, assisting the carrier to in the commercial roll-out of its 5G network.
“Nokia and T-Mobile will advance the large-scale deployment of 5G services throughout the United States,” Ashish Chowdhary, the head of customer operations at Nokia, states in a press release. “This is a testament to our companies’ strong and productive working relationship, one which has produced several important technological milestones in recent months and which now allows us to make 5G a commercial reality.”
T-Mobile will leverage a variety of products on the 5G portfolio of Nokia, including AirFrame hardware, CloudBand software and AirScale radio platforms and cloud-native core.
“We are all in on 5G,” says Neville Ray, the chief technology officer at T-Mobile. “Every dollar we spend is a 5G dollar, and our agreement with Nokia underscores the kind of investment we are making to bring customers a mobile, nationwide 5G network.”
Nokia on Monday followed up the announcement by reiterating its outlook for 2018.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Mikko Stig – Lehtikuva