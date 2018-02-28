The network equipment manufacturer will lend its expertise to Vodafone Germany, which is planning on setting up the network to support the first-ever privately funded Moon landing to be carried out in 2019 by Audi and PTScientists, a group of volunteer scientists and engineers based in Berlin, Germany.

Nokia on Tuesday announced it has been selected as the technology partner for a project to develop a space grade 4G network to be built on the Moon.

Nokia states in a press release that the network will enable the live-streaming of high-definition video from the Moon to audiences on Earth. The network will also allow scientists to remotely control two lunar quattro vehicles, and enable the vehicles to communicate and transfer data with each other.

Marcus Weldon, the chief technology officer at Nokia, says the network equipment manufacturer is pleased to have been selected as the technology partner for the project.

“This important mission is supporting, among other things, the development of new space-grade technologies for future data networking, processing and storage, and will help advance the communications infrastructure required for academics, industry and educational institutions in conducting lunar research. These aims have potentially wide-ranging implications for many stakeholders and humanity as a whole,” he says.

Robert Böhne, the founder and chief executive of PTScientists, draws attention to the importance of developing extraterrestrial infrastructures.

“This is a crucial first step for sustainable exploration of the solar system. In order for humanity to leave the cradle of Earth, we need to develop infrastructures beyond our home planet,” he explains. “The great thing about this LTE solution is that it saves so much power, and the less energy we use sending data, the more we have to do science.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Juan Ruiz – AFP/Lehtikuva