The mobile phones were delivered to over 250,000 retail outlets in over 170 countries around the world, according to Pekka Rantala, the chief marketing officer of the technology start-up based in Espoo, Finland.

HMD Global has beat the expectations of industry analysts by shipping more than 70 million Nokia-branded mobile phones in 2017, the first full year of operation since its foundation in December, 2016.

HMD Global on Sunday shed light on its performance last year at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, but declined to provide its product-specific sales figures.

Francisco Jeronimo, a research director for mobile devices at the International Data Corporation (IDC), has estimated that the start-up has a roughly two to three per cent share of the global smartphone market. The market share, he predicted, could creep up to six per cent with the launch of new products and adoption of new sales channels.

Strategy Analytics, on the other hand, estimated that the start-up accounted for no more than one per cent of global smartphone sales between October and December, 2017.

Rantala on Sunday assured that HMD Global remains committed to its objective of becoming one of the five largest smartphone manufacturers on the planet. HMD Global has also estimated that it was a leader in the feature phone market in 2017.

Its smartphone deliveries would have to grow tenfold if it was to reach the objective, reminded Neil Mawston, the executive director at Strategy Analytics. “That will require many years of hard work,” he added.

The Espoo-based startup unveiled five new mobile phones – one feature phone and four smartphones – at Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest gathering for the mobile device industry.

“Today, we are delighted to announce the expansion of our range with the introduction of five new devices, setting new benchmarks in smartphone design with Nokia 8 Sirocco and delivering our most accessible smartphone to date in Nokia 1,” Juho Sarvikas, the chief product officer at HMD Global, said in a press release.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Handout/HMD Global

Source: Uusi Suomi