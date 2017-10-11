The strategic re-alignment will especially affect the network equipment manufacturer's employees in Finland as around 90 of the cuts are to be made in Tampere, 80 in Espoo and 15 in Oulu, according to Helsingin Sanomat .

Nokia on Tuesday stated it will reduce its global headcount by up to 310 as it seeks to re-align the focus of its advanced technology business, Nokia Technologies.

The remaining redundancies are to be implemented mainly in the United Kingdom and United States.

Related posts: Nokia to reinvent itself after acquiring Withings (09 November, 2016)

“We’re planning on opening jobs in new focus areas in conjunction with the re-organisation and believe some of the people [losing their jobs] will be given new duties within Nokia,” Paul Melin, the director of digital media and technology licensing at Nokia Technologies, stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

Nokia Technologies will thereby “sharpen” its focus on digital health while optimising its investments in virtual reality, a market that according to the technology provider has developed slower than anticipated. The business will, for example, discontinue the development of future versions of the Ozo VR virtual-reality camera and associated hardware.

The camera will remain on the market until the year-end.

Nokia said the strategic shift will also enable it to better leverage the digital health portfolio obtained as part of the acquisition of Withings in 2016.

“Nokia Technologies is at a point where, with the right focus and investments, we can meaningfully grow our footprint in the digital health market, and we must seize that opportunity,” Gregory Lee, the president of Nokia Technologies, commented in a press release.

“As a responsible company we are committed to providing the needed support to those affected,” he added.

The announcement had no significant impact on the share value of Nokia on Tuesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Aku Häyrynen – Lehtikuva