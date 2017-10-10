10
Tue, Oct

Ericsson announced yesterday it will launch consultative negotiations with a view to axing up to 80 employees in Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat. The negotiations with employee representatives are set to begin on Thursday, 12 October.

The possible cuts are part of the strategy and measures adopted earlier by the network equipment and services company in an attempt to pare down costs globally.

Ericsson admitted that the planned cuts will affect several parts of its organisation, including service delivery, but stressed that it remains fully committed to both its operations and customers in Finland. The objective, it added, is to find new positions for the employees affected by the possible reductions within its organisation.

The re-organisation effort will have no impact on the research and development operations of the company in Finland, according to Uusi Teknologia.

Ericsson employs a total of 800 people in Finland, the majority of whom are based at its head office in Kirkkonummi, Southern Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

