An Angry Bird figure was pictured at the headquarters of Rovio in Espoo, Finland, as the games-first entertainment studio celebrated its listing on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on 29 September, 2017.

Rovio’s highly-anticipated initial public offering may have been heavily over-subscribed, but the profits it generated for small investors had all but melted away before the end of trading on 29 September, reports Kauppalehti.

Shares in the games-first entertainment studio decreased several percentage points in value until an intervention by one of the financial institutions arranging the listing, Danske Bank. The shares eventually closed at only slightly above the listing price of 11.50 euros.